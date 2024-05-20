Julia Vincent Named to Mount St. Mary’s University President’s List

PARSIPPANY — Julia Vincent of Lake Hiawatha is among 156 students named to the President’s List for the Spring 2024 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University, achieving a 4.0 grade point average. An additional 557 students are on the Dean’s List, for which a grade point average of 3.4 is required. She is a graduate of Parsippany High School, Class of 2020.

About Mount St. Mary’s University

Mount St. Mary’s University is a private, liberal arts, a Catholic university in the Catoctin Mountains near historic Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland’s second-largest city. The university offers over 80 majors, minors, concentrations, and special programs for traditional undergraduate students and more than 20 adult undergraduate and graduate-level programs. The Mount includes Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, the second oldest in the United States, and the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, an idyllic shrine for spiritual reflection on the hill above the university.