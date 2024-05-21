Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Parsippany Hills High School Key Club Hosts Relay for Life

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School hosted “Relay for Life” on Saturday, May 18.

The event started at 5:00 p.m. with the opening ceremony and survivor celebration, which included a survivor dinner from The Miner’s Apron.

Survivor laps around the field

Followed by 5:30 to 8:30 with assorted activities, games, tournaments, and lap walking. At 6:00 p.m., a Frozen T-Shirt contest. At 6:30 p.m., Road-To-Recovery Car making, a race lap to follow which car makes it to the “Hope Lodge” the fastest.

At 7:00 p.m., Pure Barre of Morristown did a Pop-Up Class. 7:30 they held a water ballon toss; 8:00 p.m. Kickball Tournament. At 9:00 p.m., the Luminaria ceremony and closing at 9:30 to 10:00 was the fight back.

Throughout the day, activities included collecting lap beads, Jail-n-Bail, Face Painting, Field Goal Kicks, Yard Games, and fun-themed laps!

The students raised $17,284.45.

The three top teams were CerulloStrong, which raised $4,668; Answer For Cancer, which raised $4,054; and Team Morristown Rotary-Interact, which raised $2,302.

The top three individuals were Matthew and Robert Hemenway, who raised $2,476; Cori Mastropolo, who raised $ 1,903; and Shari Botta, who raised $810.

You can still donate by clicking here.

Relay For Life is the world’s largest volunteer-based fundraising event. For over 36 years, communities worldwide have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change. We strive to make this event as safe as possible and will follow local COVID-related guidelines.

At Relay For Life, community members take turns walking around a track lined with luminaria bags. In our first lap of the day, attendees had the opportunity to cheer for local survivors (or participate as survivors). Caregivers of cancer patients (currently or previously diagnosed) were invited to join the Survivors. Local entertainers will keep you energized.

The Parsippany Hills High School Key Club is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
