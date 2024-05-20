Tuesday, May 21, 2024
I-287 Lane Closures Required in Both Directions in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — I-287 is expected to have overnight lane closures in both directions over the next several months from I-80 in Parsippany-Troy Hills to Route 202 in Montville as a pavement preservation project begins in Morris County.

Beginning at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, and continuing nightly Monday through Friday at the same times through mid-summer 2024, a single lane on I-287 northbound and southbound is scheduled to be closed between I-80 and Route 202, with a second lane closed at 10:00 p.m. each night.

Lane closures are necessary to restripe and pave the roadway. At least one lane will be maintained during construction. Motorists are advised to slow down, use caution, and expect delays while driving through the work zone.

This work is part of a $5.5 million federally funded project that will preserve approximately five miles of pavement using High-Performance Thin Overlay (HPTO) on I-287 between I-80 in Parsippany-Troy Hills and Route 202 in Montville, Morris County. The project also includes paving most ramps within its limits.

This project is expected to be completed in fall 2024.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website by clicking here for real-time travel information.

