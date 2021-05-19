Liquor License Transferred for new Mexican American Grill

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council approved a “Person-to-Person Transfer of Plenary Retail Consumption License” to Milagros Mexican American Grill on Tuesday, May 18.

Milagros Mexican American Grill will be located at 3835 Route 46, in the former location of TGI Fridays. TGI Fridays closed in December 2019 and have been vacant ever since.

Milagros Mexican American Grill was formed on September 24, 2020. Skender Gjevukaj, and Razalinda Gjevukaj of Norwood are officers/members of the company.

In a prior article on Parsippany Focus, it was revealed that the owners of Barka Restaurant are interested in purchasing the property for a “higher-end Mexican/Spanish restaurant.” (Click here to read the previous article)

