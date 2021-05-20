Parsippany Student Graduates from Prestigious STEM Program

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany resident Shariqa Iqbal graduated from the Governor’s STEM Scholars, a program of the Research & Development Council of New Jersey. Iqbal is one of 69 New Jersey high school and college students to complete the year-long program, which provides a 360° view of New Jersey’s STEM economy through Symposiums, lab tours, masterclasses, and research.

A public-private partnership among the Research & Development Council of New Jersey, the Governor’s Office, New Jersey Department of Education, Secretary of Higher Education, and public and private research companies, the Governor’s STEM Scholars provides high-achieving high school, college, and graduate students with a comprehensive introduction to the state’s STEM economy. The Scholars are a diverse and representative group of student leaders from all over the Garden State who excel in STEM and are interested in pursuing STEM-related majors and careers.

“The Governor’s STEM Scholars will be graduated 69 of New Jersey’s most promising STEM students,” said Alise Roderer, Director of the Governor’s STEM Scholars. “As a Governor’s STEM Scholar, Shariqa Iqbal received a comprehensive introduction to New Jersey’s STEM economy, highlighting some of the most innovative and exciting STEM organizations in the state through symposiums, field trips, internship opportunities, and a research project.”

“With more scientists and engineers per square mile than anywhere else around the globe, New Jersey has one of the country’s most highly educated workforces and is a national STEM research hub,” said Anthony Cicatiello, president of the Research & Development Council of New Jersey. “By 2027, STEM jobs will grow by nine percent in New Jersey. The Governor’s STEM Scholars introduces the state’s best and brightest STEM students to the STEM companies, professionals, research, and opportunities available in the Garden State. Through the Governor’s STEM Scholars, we are ensuring our state’s talented students stay in New Jersey to fill these roles, securing our academic and workforce pipeline for the future.”

Throughout the academic year, Iqbal, a sophomore at the Morris County Academy for Biotechnology, participated in four Symposiums highlighting New Jersey STEM opportunities in Government, Academia, Industry, and the upcoming Commencement. Each Scholar was led by college-level team leads, mentored through professional STEM advisors, and produced a viable research project.

As graduates of the Governor’s STEM Scholars, students will have access to the Governor’s STEM Scholars alumni network of nearly 550 students, which will enable them to stay connected to STEM jobs and opportunities within the state.

Applications for the 2021-2022 Governor’s STEM Scholars program are still open through June 11, 2021. For more information click here.

