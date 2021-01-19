TGI Friday’s Liquor License Transferred; Property Will be Sold to Restaurant Group

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council voted to transfer the liquor license of the former TGI Friday’s to Route 46 Park Plaza Associates, LLC.

Resolution Number 2021:30: stated, “Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Council does hereby approve, effective January 19, 2021, the Person-to-Person Transfer of the Plenary Retail Consumption License #1429-33-017-008.”

On November 23, 2020, Route 46 Park Plaza Associates, LLC. was approved by the Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board for a Minor Subdivision/Site Plan with ‘C’ Variance for the property known as 3799 Route 46, Block: 136 Lot: 66.01. Applicant’s proposal called for subdividing the property, which is presently improved with a restaurant building and an office building, into two separate lots, so that each existing building will have its own tax lot.

During testimony, it was revealed that the owners of Barka Restaurant are interested in purchasing the property for a “higher-end Mexican/Spanish restaurant.”

According to the State of New Jersey Business Records, Route 46 Park Plaza Associates, LLC. is a partnership owned 50% by James Zorlas and 50% by Laurence J. Rappaport.

Comments

Comments