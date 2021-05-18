Seasons 52 Springs Into Morris County

HANOVER — Seasons 52 officially opened its doors to the public on Friday, May 14. Featuring seasonal ingredients and an ever-changing menu, the restaurant offers guests the freedom to enjoy its balanced approach to food and wine.

The Seasons 52 kitchen specializes in oak-fire grilling and brick-oven roasting to be flavorful and light, with all dishes fewer than 595 calories. Menu items are handcrafted using 100 percent fresh, never frozen, whole produce, and carefully sourced meats and seafood. Simply prepared dishes to encourage guests to feel good about their choices at every course, with options including an assortment of flatbreads, such as Pesto Chicken and Lobster & Fresh Mozzarella, as well as freshly prepared entrees, like Cedar Plank-Roasted Salmon, Caramelized Grilled Sea Scallops and Wood-Grilled Filet Mignon. Mini Indulgence desserts offer the perfect amount to satisfy a sweet tooth, with selections including Cookies ‘N’ Cream and Raspberry Chocolate Chip Cannoli.

The restaurant’s menu changes four times a year to offer ingredients sourced at peak freshness and flavor. Seasons 52 on Dryden Way will feature its spring menu, with seasonally inspired offerings such as Kona-Crusted Lamb Loin, Buffalo Cauliflower Flatbread, and a Coconut Cream Pie Mini Indulgence.

The Wine Bar pours from an award-winning list designed to complement the menu and allow for discovery, with a service style that helps guests pair the right wines with their dining experience. Offerings include acclaimed labels by the bottle and glass in six and nine-ounce pours. Guests have the freedom to explore new styles with “Drink Them Before They’re Famous” – a collection of wines from up-and-coming producers. In addition, guests can enjoy seasonal rotating wine flights, currently highlighting pours by Paul Hobbs and the Caymus family of wines. The Wine Bar also serves cocktails made with fresh ingredients for exceptional taste. Signature cocktails include Cucumber Basil Smash and Rosé Lemonade, as well as the spring menu exclusive Strawberry Basil Martini. A lively Happy Hour offered Monday through Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. features $6.00 glasses of wine and $12.00 wine and flatbread pairings.

Seasons 52 Parsippany is located at 1402 Route 10 at Dryden Way. The new restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sundays, Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Reservations are recommended, but not required. Indoor dining and outdoor seating are available, in addition to takeout.

The restaurant is hiring experienced hospitality professionals to staff the new restaurant. Roles to be filled include servers, bartenders, and hosts, among others. To find more information and submit an application click here.

More information about the restaurant’s safety commitments to guests is available on the Seasons 52 website.

