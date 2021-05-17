Zoning Board to hear application of “Senior Living Facility” on Littleton Road

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will conduct its Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting on Wednesday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m.

Included on the agenda, GTP Acquisitions, LLC, applied to the Zoning Board of Adjustment for a “Senior Living Facility” on a parcel to be subdivided from the property currently occupied by St. Christopher’s Church.

In the year-long delay, mainly due to COVID-19, the application has been modified and the access to the project has been revised. All ingress and egress shall be from Littleton Road. The previous design showed ingress and egress from Rita Drive. This has been deleted and is no longer a part of this application.

The project “Thrive at Parsippany” will include a total of 156 units (proposed and future). The project will also include 270 parking spots. 4 spots for Handicapped spaces; 205 spots 9′ x 18′ spaces; 19 spots 8′ x 20′ spaces; 21 garages and 21 driveway spaces.

Proposed Senior Independent / Assisted Living Facility Assisted / Independent Living -One Story, Two Bedroom Cottages = 29 Units -One Story, Two Bedroom Cottages with Garages = 21 Units Assisted / Independent Living -One Bedroom Apartments = 38 Units -Two Bedroom Apartments = 12 Units Memory Care -One Bedroom Apartments = 28 Units – One Bedroom Apartments = 28 Units (Future Use)

According to corporate documents filed with the State of New Jersey, the registered agent of GTP Acquisitions, LLC, is David J. Weiner, 171 Fifth Avenue, Paterson. Pike Construction Company is also located at the same address. David Weiner is a managing member and principal of Pike Construction Co., LLC and has over 30 years of experience in all aspects of the general contracting and real estate development business. Upon graduating from Hamilton College with a B.A. in Economics, David began his career at Pike in the field as an assistant superintendent, then project superintendent.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held via a web conferencing program named WebEx. This program will allow the public to listen in to the meeting and to participate during the public portion session only. This program uses a “raise hand” button in the software to address those who wish to speak during the public portion.

Please be advised that in order for a member of the public to speak during the public portion, they will need to provide their first name, last name, email address, address and city accurately. Anyone not using their real name and address will not be allowed to speak during the public portion.

Click here to download the Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting agenda.

Click this link to access the meeting.

For more information, please call (973) 263-4286 or email njolie@parsippany.net.

Comments

