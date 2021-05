PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Republican Club will be holding a general meeting on Thursday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Building, 100 Centerton Drive. You can always reach out to Robert Quinn by email at raq0915@gmail.com or phone (973) 967-0080.

Annual dues are $15.00 for single; $20.00 for a couple, senior $5.00, and a senior couple $10.00.

