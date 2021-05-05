Democratic Candidates for Morris County Commissioner Announce Formation of Joint Candidate Committee

MORRIS COUNTY — T.C. McCourt, A.J. Oliver, and Dina Mikulka announced the formation of their joint candidate committee, A Stronger Morris. The committee will be the primary fundraising and messaging vehicle for the Democratic candidates’ campaign for Morris County Commissioner.

Candidates McCourt, Oliver, and Mikulka released the following joint statement:

“Campaigns cost money. A lot of money. And they require an army of volunteers. By forming this committee early, we will be able to maximize our fundraising potential and more effectively build the campaign infrastructure that we will need to win in November.”

“The three of us are running for County Commissioner for some pretty simple reasons. While our opponents think everything is perfect and that there is no room for improvement, we profoundly disagree. We believe Morris County can be better. We believe Morris County can be stronger. Over the course of the next six months, we intend to prove that to the people of Morris County, and give them the opportunity to make a change.”

A Stronger Morris is proud to have Leslye Moya serve as Campaign Chair. Moya is the Political Director of the Morris County Democratic Committee and Secretary of the Morris County Young Democrats. A resident of Butler, Moya previously led the field organization that helped to elect Dover’s first Black and first female Mayor in 2019.

Serving as Treasurer will be Austin Ashley. Ashley has been a resident of Mountain Lakes, where he lives with his wife Laura and their three children, since 2016. He is a former resident of the Borough of New Milford in Bergen County, where he served on the Borough Council from 2011 to 2015.

“We are so proud of the team we’ve assembled thus far. Through Leslye and Austin’s participation, we are two steps closer to victory in November. And as the team grows, so will our potential to win.”

A Stronger Morris is presently interviewing applicants for the position of Campaign Manager, which they intend to fill at the beginning of June.

The campaign will soon announce the details of its upcoming virtual kickoff event.

