Past Chief of Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Has Passed Away

PARSIPPANY — Past Chief of Parsippany Rescue and Recovery, Francisco Munoz, passed away on Thursday morning.

“It is with the deepest regret we have to announce the passing of life member and Past Chief Francisco Munoz. Franco passed peacefully this morning. He was a tremendous asset to the organization. Franco’s dedication to emergency services started in his native country of Chile as a firefighter. As an active rescue technician and public safety diver, he will be sorely missed by all. His personality was contagious.”

“Outside of Rescue, he was a true family man. He always had his camera capturing pictures of his beautiful wife and children. They traveled and loved to eat. He loved them. We thank the Munoz family for sharing Franco with us. Our condolences to the family” posted on Facebook.

“Francisco Munoz you were working hard towards completing this certification and we at Northeast Public Safety Divers didn’t want to see that go unfinished. Our deepest condolences to your friend, family, and team! We will miss you brother” said members of Northeast Public Safety Divers.

Treasurer Andrew Ludwig said “I am at a loss for words. A fellow foodie, traveler, teacher, and friend. You always put others first. Rappelling off buildings to diving with you was always an adventure. May you rest in the sweetest peace.”

“He was a gentleman and a great asset and member of our team Rip my Friend you will be missed” said Joseph Bellardino.

Funeral services will be handled by Par-Troy Funeral Home.

Parsippany Rescue and Recovery is a 100% volunteer rescue department with an active membership of 25 fully trained first responders and heavy rescue. They operate out of two stations that are strategically placed in town which allows for the quickest response time.

The Unit has been serving the town since 1960 and provides heavy rescue, vehicle extrication, dive rescue/recovery, confined space rescue, elevator entrapment, downed tree and limb removal, board-ups, pump outs, emergency power generation, lighting, and special services to its residents.

Parsippany Rescue and Recovery provide mutual aid to six fire departments, two ambulance squads, and one EMS in our town. In addition, the Unit assists the fire departments and rescue squads of Denville, Mountain Lakes, Randolph, Morris Township, Morris Plains, Morristown, Hanover, East Hanover, Boonton, Montville, Fairfield, as well as any other requests from any other municipalities in the New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania area.