Past Chief of Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Has Passed Away

PARSIPPANY — Past Chief of Parsippany Rescue and Recovery, Francisco Munoz, passed away on Thursday morning.
Treasurer Andrew Ludwig said “I am at a loss for words. A fellow foodie, traveler, teacher, and friend. You always put others first. Rappelling off buildings to diving with you was always an adventure. May you rest in the sweetest peace.”
Funeral services will be handled by Par-Troy Funeral Home.
Parsippany Rescue and Recovery is a 100% volunteer rescue department with an active membership of 25 fully trained first responders and heavy rescue. They operate out of two stations that are strategically placed in town which allows for the quickest response time.
The Unit has been serving the town since 1960 and provides heavy rescue, vehicle extrication, dive rescue/recovery, confined space rescue, elevator entrapment, downed tree and limb removal, board-ups, pump outs, emergency power generation, lighting, and special services to its residents.
Parsippany Rescue and Recovery provide mutual aid to six fire departments, two ambulance squads, and one EMS in our town. In addition, the Unit assists the fire departments and rescue squads of Denville, Mountain Lakes, Randolph, Morris Township, Morris Plains, Morristown, Hanover, East Hanover, Boonton, Montville, Fairfield, as well as any other requests from any other municipalities in the New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania area.