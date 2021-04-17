PARSIPPANY — A letter from Dr. Barbara Sargent, Parsippany-Troy Hills School Superintendent

Dear Parsippany-Troy Hills School Community,

It’s great to be back in school! This week, all of our schools welcomed additional students for in-person learning and the energy in the classrooms is buzzing as students reconnect with friends old and new. Most of our schools have 50% or more of their students attending in-person at this point, which is really terrific.

We are beginning the important work of planning for a full return to school in September. The district will offer several summer programs that will give children a chance to see each other, play and learn with each other, and reclaim some normalcy.

Wide World of Summer and Wide World of Summer PLUS offer students lots of activities and special programs. The new PLUS program is a ½ day offering with a special focus on Science, Literacy, and Mathematics. Visit our district website by clicking here to learn more.

offer students lots of activities and special programs. The new PLUS program is a ½ day offering with a special focus on Science, Literacy, and Mathematics. Visit our district website by clicking here to learn more. The Summer Stepstones program will be offered again this year for students entering Grades 1-8 and Algebra. More information about this free virtual program which provides lessons in Reading and Math will be available soon.

program will be offered again this year for students entering Grades 1-8 and Algebra. More information about this free virtual program which provides lessons in Reading and Math will be available soon. ESL Summer School is available for students entering Grades 1-9 and provides lots of virtual fun for students in Art, food, STEM, and Fitness while reinforcing important language skills.

is available for students entering Grades 1-9 and provides lots of virtual fun for students in Art, food, STEM, and Fitness while reinforcing important language skills. A Summer Skills Boot Camp will be offered in person by invitation for students entering Grades 1-6 in need of targeted Reading and Math intervention.

will be offered in person by invitation for students entering Grades 1-6 in need of targeted Reading and Math intervention. We are launching a special HS Summer Acceleration opportunity for incoming 10th -12th Grade students in Geometry Honors and Personal Finance. This hybrid program connects our students with our own district teachers and allows them to gain credit for these classes over the summer so they can open their schedules for other studies.

opportunity for incoming 10th -12th Grade students in Geometry Honors and Personal Finance. This hybrid program connects our students with our own district teachers and allows them to gain credit for these classes over the summer so they can open their schedules for other studies. Finally, the Extended School Year program will provide specialized instruction and/or related services to students based on their IEP. We are excited to run this program in person this summer with a virtual component for those who request it.

Whether it is academics, fitness, or cultural and performing arts, Parsippany-Troy Hills is working to provide students in-person and online opportunities to connect with friends and explore new activities. Please watch the School Messenger announcements and my Friday letters for more information about these programs and our preparations for September.

Sincerely,

Barbara Sargent, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools

Comments

Comments