Fire at St. Clare's Hospital; No Injuries Reported

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
1376

DENVILLE — No one was injured after an air handler caught fire on the roof due to a mechanical failure at Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital Monday afternoon.

Photo by Kevin Jarvis. ©2021 Parsippany Focus

Several patients in the emergency room were transported to St. Clare’s Dover Campus and other patients within the building were moved to other unaffected areas of the hospital.

Once the fire was doused, the heavy smoke spread through a portion of the building and led to patients’ evacuation.

Photo by Kevin Jarvis ©2021 Parsippany Focus

Fire Departments from Denville, Parsippany, Boonton, Randolph, Rockaway Borough, Rockaway Township, Morristown, Morris Plains, and Morris Township are at the scene as well as Morris County Task Force and Morris County Sheriff Department.

By Kevin Jarvis ©2021 Parsippany Focus

We will update the story as information is available.

