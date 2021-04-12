Fire at St. Clare’s Hospital; No Injuries Reported

DENVILLE — No one was injured after an air handler caught fire on the roof due to a mechanical failure at Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital Monday afternoon.

Several patients in the emergency room were transported to St. Clare’s Dover Campus and other patients within the building were moved to other unaffected areas of the hospital.

Once the fire was doused, the heavy smoke spread through a portion of the building and led to patients’ evacuation.

Fire Departments from Denville, Parsippany, Boonton, Randolph, Rockaway Borough, Rockaway Township, Morristown, Morris Plains, and Morris Township are at the scene as well as Morris County Task Force and Morris County Sheriff Department.

We will update the story as information is available.