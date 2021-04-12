The Capital Grille Makes Its Debut In Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany welcomes The Capital Grille’s newest restaurant in New Jersey right here in Parsippany, located at 10 Dryden Way. This location adds to the over 60 Capital Grille restaurants across the country, featuring stylish ambiance, six private dining rooms, an extensive bar, and wine selection, and world-class cuisine.

“The Capital Grille sets itself apart in the level of service we give to our guests,” said Sales Manager Juliana Chapman at today’s grand opening. “We dry-age our steaks in-house, the seafood is very fresh, we have an extensive wine list. Combined with our service, we offer an exceptional dining experience.”

Parsippany’s location is the third Capital Grille in New Jersey, which was delayed in opening for nearly a year due to the pandemic.

“We’re still at 50% capacity, and everyone has to be six feet apart in the dining room, guests and team members alike,” said Chapman. “Hosts take temperatures at the door of all team members and guests. Our staff wears masks at all times, so we are very safe here.”

As conditions slowly return to normalcy, Capital Grille sees the importance of providing high-quality dining for Parsippany residents and businesses for years to come.

“There’s definitely a need for a fine dining restaurant in this area,” said Chapman. “We have six private dining rooms, so we’re set up to do a lot of social events, corporate events, and we’re very excited to be here.”

The Capital Grille is located at 10 Dryden Way, Parsippany.

To make a reservation or for more information call (973) 889-8622, or click here.

