Letter to the Editor: Why is NJ Allowing our Remaining Forest to be Privatized

Dear Editor:

In support of Ken Dolsky’s Resolution to Council Presented April 6th Opposing Flawed State Forest Plan. Trees and remaining natural places have never been more important.

Governor Phil Murphy

Oppose A4843/S3549

Obsolete Reactions to Forest Trust of Public Lands Remaining

Why is NJ Allowing our Remaining Forest to be Privatized? Forest Management itself is a phenomenon known as self-organization and needs little if any human interference. Assemblyman Webber has opposed the Bill based on lack of funding; not forest ecology in the name of public trust. Governor Murphy needs to step up to his contentions of climate crisis necessities of the times.

You (Jay Webber) are opposing these Bills; due to financing; it should be because they are Scientifically Obsolete and contrary to the laws of entropy, and self-organization.

There is no waste in forest ecology.

This is a “teapot dome” type of scandal to privatize forest lands held in the public trust, for short-term private deals in an economy to nowhere. We need trees and biodiversity now more than ever, as human impacts have finally brought us to the stage of the “Anthropocene” where the biosphere is losing more energy and becoming simplified into a state of entropic death; and Bifurcations which will bring still-unknown impacts of degradation. In short, the so-called Forest Management as practiced is outdated and endanger the health of all life.

Suggest you brush up on the new rediscoveries of forest and ecology. Trees and soil ecosystems have never been more important in our evolution. Progress is a Myth; as is unsustainable senseless growth.

Biomass Industry is logging all trees and forest debris for wood stove pellets.

Part of Nature, not apart from nature. There is No Place for Logging or the Biomass Industry in our New Jersey. Ecology Not Economy. If anything we need more Conservation Officers in our State to enforce rules and deal with ongoing violations.

Biomass: The total amount of both living and nonliving organic matter in an organism or ecosystem. To extract biomass is to simplify and accelerate entropy or death of a complex system that supports itself through self-organization; the very life force in nature.

If any management is required its law enforcement because of the abuse our public lands suffer; or management curtailment of invasive species, which these flawed plans will only increase. Only State/Government-sponsored and funded jobs can accomplish this.

Land in the Public Trust is not for private business deals

FINALLY GOVERNOR WHY HAVE YOU ALLOWED THE SPARTA MOUNTAIN FIASCO TO CONTINUE, AND WE STILL HAVE HIGHLANDS COUNCIL MEMBERS NOT IN KEEPING WITH THE LAWS INTENT OR PURPOSE.

New Jersey Love it or leave it alone!. Outcomes are more important than intention. In this case, the intention is flawed, obsolete, and ecological, scientifically, and morally unsound.

Sincerely,

Nick Homyak

