Watch Parsippany’s Virtual Roundtable Discussion on Asian Discrimination

PARSIPPANY — Community leaders and residents of Parsippany joined Mayor Soriano this week to discuss cultural bias against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The discussion touched on many important topics affecting the country and highlighted Parsippany’s celebration of diversity in the township.
The Mayor was joined by:
- Pastor Paul Shen of the Parsippany Chinese Christian Church
- Akshay Pujara of the Parsippany BAPS Swaminarayan Temple
- Jinlai Fu, the former Principal of the Morris Chinese Academy
- Florence Kan, President of the Evergreen Ping Pong Club
- Isabel Lu, a working Parsippany Parent, with her daughter Olivia Lu
Important Resources for Our Community:
Parsippany Police Department: 911 (emergency) or 973-263-4300 (non-emergency)
Parsippany Community Center: 973-263-7163
Mayor’s Action Center: 973-263-4262
To Report a Bias Incident in New Jersey
Go to: https://www.nj.gov/oag/bias/report-bi…
Email: NJBIAS@NJDCJ.org
Call: 800-277-BIAS (2427)
Resources for Safety and Bystander Training
http://www.stopAAPIHate.org
http://www.StandAgainstHatred.org