Watch Parsippany’s Virtual Roundtable Discussion on Asian Discrimination

PARSIPPANY — Community leaders and residents of Parsippany joined Mayor Soriano this week to discuss cultural bias against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The discussion touched on many important topics affecting the country and highlighted Parsippany’s celebration of diversity in the township.

The Mayor was joined by:

Pastor Paul Shen of the Parsippany Chinese Christian Church

Akshay Pujara of the Parsippany BAPS Swaminarayan Temple

Jinlai Fu, the former Principal of the Morris Chinese Academy

Florence Kan, President of the Evergreen Ping Pong Club

Isabel Lu, a working Parsippany Parent, with her daughter Olivia Lu

Important Resources for Our Community:

Parsippany Police Department: 911 (emergency) or 973-263-4300 (non-emergency)

Parsippany Community Center: 973-263-7163

Mayor’s Action Center: 973-263-4262

To Report a Bias Incident in New Jersey

Go to: https://www.nj.gov/oag/bias/report-bi…​

Email: NJBIAS@NJDCJ.org

Call: 800-277-BIAS (2427)

Resources for Safety and Bystander Training

http://www.stopAAPIHate.org​

http://www.StandAgainstHatred.org​

Comments

