Employment Horizons, a Virtual Taste of Spring Wine Tasting & Charcuterie Board Building

MORRIS COUNTY — Employment Horizons is putting a pandemic twist on their annual event. This year’s Taste of Spring will be a Virtual Wine Tasting & Charcuterie Board Building event. This event will take place Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Employment Horizons thanks the sponsors: Champagne Sponsors, Dan Collins & Christine Conti-Collins, First Energy Foundation, Pinot Noir Sponsors, Solid, Inc., Whole Foods Market, and our Artisan Cheese Sponsors, Mandelbaum Salsburg P.C., Provident Bank, and Chick-fil-A. They are so grateful for your support and generosity.

Employment Horizons will be partnering with The Food Gurus at ShopRite of Greater Morristown. This event will cost $100.00 per box, serving one to two adults. Each box will include wine and an assortment of cheeses, and other charcuterie board necessities to help you create your board. Boxes need to be picked up prior to the event at the ShopRite of Greater Morristown. The deadline to register for the Virtual Taste of Spring Wine Tasting and Charcuterie Board Building event is Friday, April 9, 2021.

Proceeds from event participation and all funds raised go directly to the Employment Horizons’ Culinary Arts Training Program. Now more than ever, people with disabilities need to learn the skills necessary to obtain the job of their choice.

To register click here or call Karen Rynearson at (973) 538-8822 ext. 228.

