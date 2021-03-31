Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting Scheduled for April 7, 2021

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will conduct its Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting on Wednesday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held via a web conferencing program named WebEx. This program will allow the public to listen in to the meeting and to participate during the public portion session only. This program uses a “raise hand” button in the software to address those who wish to speak during the public portion.

Please be advised that in order for a member of the public to speak during the public portion, they will need to provide their first name, last name, email address, address and city accurately. Anyone not using their real name and address will not be allowed to speak during the public portion.

Click here to download the agenda for the Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting.

Click here to access the meeting.

