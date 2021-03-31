Man Charged in Connection with Morristown Train Station Homicide

MORRIS COUNTY — Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, New Jersey Transit Police Chief Christopher Trucillo, and Morristown Police Department Acting Chief Darnell Richardson announce the arrest of Lamar A. Harris, 33, last known address was 1 Jean Street, Morristown.

At approximately 12:29 a.m. on March 29, 2021, law enforcement received information regarding a deceased male in the area of the Morristown Train Station, Morris Street, Morristown. Subsequent investigation confirmed that the male’s body was located on a stairway at the train station. The male had apparent head injuries and a brick was located next to the body. An autopsy was performed by the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the manner of death was certified as a homicide. The male’s full name and identity will not be disclosed at his family’s request.

Subsequent investigation including video surveillance from the Morristown Train Station area revealed the victim was in the company of Lamar Harris in the time before the murder. Harris was apprehended in Morristown on March 31, 2021. He has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree Robbery, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purposes, and fourth-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. In accordance with the Criminal Justice Reform Act, Harris has been remanded to the Morris County Correctional Facility pending future court proceedings.

Members of the Morristown Police Department, the New Jersey Transit Police, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit all contributed to the investigation.

Acting Prosecutor Carroll commended the thorough and efficient police work of the several cooperating agencies involved in this investigation. He also cited Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Muhammad Thomas, Morristown Police Department Detective Robert Edwards, New Jersey Transit Police Detective James Garrison, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Detective Andreas Zaharopoulos, and Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Schellhorn for their teamwork and dedication to this “round the clock investigation” that resulted in an arrest within approximately 48 hours from the initial crime report.

Acting Prosecutor Carroll stated, “This is an example of police agencies selflessly pulling together to respond to a murder scene, develop evidence, identify a suspect and then safely effectuate an arrest.”

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (973) 285-6200.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

