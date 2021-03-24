Morris County Has Administered Over 265,000 Doses of the Covid Vaccine

PARSIPPANY — As of March 23, New Jersey has administered more than 3,560,502 vaccine doses, (2,367,495 with at least one dose and 1,259,736 fully vaccinated people). In Morris County, the dashboard is showing that as of today, 265,573 doses of vaccines have been administered.

“Vaccinations are eligible to all eligible residents who live, work, or study in New Jersey”, said Governor Murphy. “Your immigration status will not be a barrier to you being vaccinated. Defeating this virus means ensuring both equitable access & equitable distribution, and we’re fully committed to this”.

New Jersey will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to millions of more people including teachers, the homeless, and clergy, Governor Phil Murphy announced.

Beginning Monday, March 29, frontline essential workers in the following categories are eligible for vaccination: Food production, agriculture, and food distribution; Eldercare and support; Warehousing and logistics; Social services support staff; Elections personnel; Hospitality; Medical supply chain; Postal and shipping services; Clergy; and, Judicial system employees

Click here to go to the New Jersey Test Site Finder.

Preregister for a vaccine click here.

To register for a vaccine at CVS, click here.

