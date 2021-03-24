New Jersey Devils Honor Parsippany Resident and Healthcare Hero: Viky Busko

PARSIPPANY — While Mackenzie Blackwood protects the net as the goaltender for the New Jersey Devils, he’s not the only one that is committed to “Protecting Jersey.”

Healthcare Hero Viky Busko, Parsippany, a Registered Nurse for the RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group at the Ambulatory Care Center in Livingston was recognized by the New Jersey Devils (prior to their victory on March 21 against the Pittsburgh Penguins) for her selfless work on the frontline “Protecting Jersey” every day battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Join the New Jersey Devils and celebrate the heroic efforts of Viky Busko and all Healthcare Heroes on the frontlines battling the pandemic, as they continue to work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.

RWJBarnabas Health is the Official Healthcare Provider for the New Jersey Devils.

