Barnes and Noble Property For Lease

PARSIPPANY — A recent real estate listing shows 23,385 square feet of retail space available at 1940 State Route 10, in the Llewellyn Shopping Center, Parsippany. Barnes and Noble is located at that address. The listing indicates immediate occupancy. Parsippany Focus reached out to Barnes and Noble and was told “no comment.”

The shopping center consists of a total of 38,328 square feet which 23,385 square feet is a Barnes and Noble. T Mobile, as well as FedEx Office, is located in the Llewellyn Shopping Center.

Other area Barnes and Noble includes Livingston, Clifton and Woodland Park.

Barnes & Noble is a national chain with 1,094 locations; FedEx Office is an international chain with 11,521 locations and T Mobile has 12,544 locations.

At the beginning of the pandemic over 400 stores temporarily close across the country, layoffs have already begun. Employees who have worked at Barnes & Noble for less than six months were furloughed at the time their store locations closed, regardless of title. Employees with longer tenure are utilizing paid time off.

As Amazon’s customer base has expanded, traditional bookstores like Barnes & Noble have seen a downturn in market shares. Bookselling chain Borders closed all locations in 2011, and Waterstones experienced a similar downturn at the same time, prompting them to bring Daunt on board. His efforts to create a more intimate customer experience turned the company around to make a profit within four years.

Under new owner private equity firm Elliott Advisors, which bought Barnes and Noble last year, the idea is to treat stores not so much as links in its chain, but more like independent, local stores.

