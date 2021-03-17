“Egg My House” Fundraiser for American Cancer Society

PARSIPPANY — How would you like to wake up to a yard filled with candy stuffed eggs!? The committee members of Relay for Life of Morris County will hide ​50​ candy-filled eggs on your lawn the night before Easter so your children can wake up to an egg hunt from the Easter bunny!

Minimum Donation per house of $30.00 for 50 eggs! Order by April 1, ​All proceeds go to Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society.

How to Sign up: ​Email ​relaywithreagan@gmail.com​ and include your name, your address, phone number, allergies (and any pets to beware of)!

Donate/Pay!- ​Venmo “rflfundraising” or request another form of payment by emailing relaywithreagan@gmail.com.

