CCM Ranks in the Top 1.8 Percent of Community Colleges in the United States

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) is ranked among the top 50 Best Community Colleges in the nation in the 2021 Academic Influence rankings. CCM is consistently listed among the best in New Jersey and now among the top 1.8 percent in the country.

Academic Influence generates rankings through its unique Influence Ranking Engine, scanning the web to map the impact of a school’s thought leadership across a variety of disciplines. Academic Influence is part of the Education Access Group family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

Options are endless at CCM. Along with degree and certificate programs, over 165 transfer agreements guide students towards a bachelor’s degree. CCM also offers extensive professional development programs as a springboard for those looking for a new career or to level up in an existing one.

CCM is a leader in the changing landscape for students pursuing a college education. Ranking among the best in the country for “Community Colleges Whose Graduates Earn the Most Money” and maintaining the number one spot on the “Best Community Colleges in New Jersey by Salary Potential” for four years, CCM is an excellent choice to build a future.

To learn more about CCM’s degree, certificate, and professional development programs click here.

