Parsippany College Connect Offers Scholarships

PARSIPPANY — Attention Parsippany High and Parsippany Hills seniors! Parsippany College Connect is awarding a scholarship to a senior at both the Hills and High who exemplify the values of our online platform, which serves as a forum for Parsippany high school students to learn from and connect with college students.

Awardees should demonstrate prior active involvement in our local community, a desire to engage with our community in college, and a willingness to be a role model for advocacy and leadership. Awardees will be judged blindly and selected by the Leadership Team of Parsippany College Connect and will be featured on our online platform, social media, and Parsippany Focus.

If you are interested or know a high school senior who you think would be a great fit for this award, click here for the application form. All application material must be submitted to parsippanycollegeconnect@gmail.com by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16.

Click here for Parsippany College Connect Website

Click here for Parsippany College Connect Scholarship Application

Click here to email Parsippany College Connect Email (for inquiries/questions)

Click here to download Parsippany College Connect Scholarship Application

Comments

Comments