Rainbow Lakes Fire Department Recognized Several Members

PARSIPPANY — Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company recognized several members for their dedicated service on Friday evening, March 5, at a special award ceremony and Court of Honor. Tenure awards were presented to Firefighter Corey Martin and Captain Jeff Pikor for 15 years of volunteer service each and on becoming “Life Members” of the RLVFC. Donald Denise was recognized for 35 years of service and Robert Onufrick for 45 years of service. Jim Murphy was honored for his many years of leadership as an officer of the company.

Kathi Condurso and Mark Rabson were acknowledged for their support service duties.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation given by Chief Joe Reeber, Sr to Bob Onufrick as “Firefighter of Year.” Bobby “O” as he is affectionately called has taken on additional duties and is always ready to assist. He moved to Rainbow Lakes in 1974 and joined in Fire Company in 1975. Bob and his wife Mary are valued and active members of our Rainbow Lakes Community.

