Jordan Simpson Named to Dean’s List at Caldwell University

PARSIPPANY — Jordan Simpson, a 2018 graduate of Parsippany Hills High School, has been named to the Caldwell University Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 Term. Her major is Psychology.

Full-time students who achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher at the end of the term are placed on the Dean’s List at the University. Caldwell University was founded as a Catholic liberal arts college by the Sisters of Saint Dominic.

The University offers thirteen graduate degree programs, along with a number of post-baccalaureate and post-masters’ programs. Caldwell University fields 15 NCAA Division II teams.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine – March 2021. Click here to view the complete magazine.

