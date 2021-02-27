Lakeland Hills Family YMCA Partners With Parsippany PAL

Parsippany students to benefit from the Y's expertise as the Parsippany PAL looks to broaden its reach the community.

PARSIPPANY — The Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is excited to announce the creation of a new partnership with the Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) and is bringing the Y to Parsippany beginning with two new programs.

The Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is a community organization focused on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The Parsippany PAL maintains these same tenets, which makes this partnership a truly outstanding one.

“We are pleased and looking forward to our partnership with the Parsippany PAL and bringing vital enrichment programs to children in Parsippany and supporting families during these unprecedented times,” said YMCA CEO Alex Martinez.

Since last fall, as the Pandemic impacted the 2020-2021 school year, the Y has hosted “e-camp & care”, its remote learning assistance program for school-age children. It is now taking that program “on the road”. The Lakeland Hills Family YMCA, in partnership with the Parsippany PAL, is offering childcare for students from Parsippany at the PAL who are remote learning in a hybrid or fully virtual format. This program allows the students to maintain a classroom-like environment during school hours with some social & physical activities in the afternoons.

This all-day program aids in supervised schoolwork with remote learning support as needed. There is also an opportunity for fun academic activities (i.e., math games and worksheets as well as literacy puzzles) for class breaks as well as quiet alternative activities including STEM, Themed Crafts, Legos, etc. The afternoon activities are designed to support your child so you can have peace of mind knowing your child is in a safe, engaging, and structured environment that will set them up for success both in and out of the classroom. Group spaces will be socially distant and face coverings are required. Dates and pricing are available on request and financial assistance is available. Details are online by clicking here. Please email Shannon Bujoreanu at shannonb@lhymca.com or call Shannon at (973) 507-7037 for more information. Sam Yodice, Executive Director of the Parsippany Police Athletic League said, “This emerging partnership between the YMCA and the Parsippany PAL is a win for the YMCA, a win for the PAL, and a win for the entire community. The announcement of the expanded E-Camp & Care program will provide both organizations the ability to help, in a very hands-on way, with the serious problem of parents struggling in today’s virtual learning (COVID-19) model. We believe that the expertise of the instructional staff at the YMCA combined with the facility offerings of the Parsippany PAL will make a real difference from now through June. We are honored to take part in the E-Camp & Care Program and being a positive influence in the lives of young people in our community.”

The second program the Y is bringing to the Parsippany PAL is an engaging and invigorating fitness program entitled, Enhance Fitness®. This innovative approach to fitness is for individuals who have arthritis or simply want to improve their overall fitness. It combines three fitness programs into one class. Some of the unique benefits to Enhance Fitness® include lower blood pressure and cholesterol; improved sleep quality; the building of muscular strength and endurance; improve arthritic joint stiffness and maintain or lose weight. One of the best benefits of all is stress relief and the chance to make some new friends! Classes are scheduled to begin this spring and will meet every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for 16 weeks for just $6.00 per class! Please email Darlene Kievit at darlenek@lhymca.com or call Darlene at (973) 507-7026 for more information. Lakeland Hills Family YMCA CEO Alex Martinez added, “Working with Sam (Yodice) and his team on a shared vision of programs for active older adults is so important after many have had to limit their social and physical activities. We are committed to helping seniors recover from the Pandemic through our partnership with the PAL.”

As always, no other organization can impact as many, as powerfully, as the Y does every day. For more information on any of the partnered programs with the Parsippany Police Athletic League or the Y in general, please email the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA’s Director of Marketing & Communications, Rosemary Linder Day, at RosemaryL@Lhymca.com.

