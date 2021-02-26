Austin Whiteman named to the Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University

PARSIPPANY — Austin Whiteman a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus in Madison, has been named to the Honors List for the Spring 2020 semester.

To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

FDU’s Florham Campus is located on the former Vanderbilt-Twombly estate in suburban Morris County. Its focus is on providing outstanding on-campus and residential living opportunities, hands-on-learning experiences, strong graduate and professional school preparation, and customized educational options, all framed by a global perspective.

