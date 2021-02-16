Parsippany Planning Board Appoints New Board Attorney

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board appointed Joseph Wenzel, Esq. as the new Planning Board Attorney to replace Scott Carlson, Esq., on February 8. He has been involved in government land use for over twenty years.

Wenzel represents public entities throughout New Jersey. He is currently the Municipal Attorney for the Township of Little Falls, Planning Board Attorney for the Borough of Woodland Park for over ten years, Planning Board Attorney for the City of Perth Amboy for over five years, Municipal Prosecutor for the Township of West Orange, and Public Defender for the Borough of South Bound Brook. His services also extend to defending counties and municipalities in various types of litigation.

Wenzel received a B.S. degree from Rutgers University (Class of 1996) and received a J.D. degree from Seton Hall University at Newark (Class of 1999). He was admitted to the New Jersey Bar Association in 1999, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey in 1999, U.S. Supreme Court in 2003, and District of Columbia in 2008.

He is Managing Partner at Friend & Wenzel, LLC., located at 1000 Clifton Avenue, Suite 101, Clifton.

