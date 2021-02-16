European Wax Center: Inspired Guests’ Confidence

PARSIPPANY — European Wax Center (EWC), the leading waxing services brand, cleanliness and guest health has always been a company cornerstone. It’s why practices such as their no “double-dip” policy (where wax sticks are never dipped twice) have inspired guests’ confidence in the brand.

But as COVID-19 rose to the forefront in the lives of all Americans last year, “EWC took steps to help elevate our already stringent hygiene standards,” said Judy Cook, owner Denville and co-owner with Frank and Diane Lupo of Parsippany and Succasunna European Wax Center locations. In light of the pandemic, EWC was tasked to define and ensure those standards were understood by all 800+ franchise-owned centers.

In the earliest days of COVID-19, European Wax Center temporarily closed all of its centers out of precaution and adhered to all local and state health guidelines. During that time, EWC worked with its network of franchisees to make business preparations and helped associates strengthen and improve upon existing safety protocols.

The internal task force created was called “Team Scrub,” and it was made up of associates, guests, and franchise owners. Together, they scrutinized European Wax Center’s cleanliness standards and devised ways they could make them more effective, and in accordance with state and local health guidelines.

“Team Scrub” also reached out to environmental scientists and certified industrial hygienists to get input on best practices that would benefit both guests and associates.

Some of the safety protocol already in place at EWC before COVID-19 included:

New gloves for every service

Sanitized wax suite beds cleaned with EPA medical grade sanitation wipes between guests

Fresh bed paper for each guest

Sanitizing all tools in disinfectant after each guest

Frequent professional deep cleanings

Waxing sticks are never double-dipped

While keeping those protocols in place, EWC also instituted additional measures, including:

Additional tissue and hand sanitizer available

Wax Specialists equipped with disposable surgical masks and face shields or goggles for facial services

Established a virtual waiting room to reduce guest time in center

Implemented contactless check-in

Additional deep-cleaning of high-frequency touchpoints

Elimination of product testers and non-essential items

Extended hygiene safety and sanitation training for all staff

“European Wax Center is proud of the work it’s done to keep guests and associates safe. We will continue to keep safety and sanitation top of mind, making these new processes and procedures a standard method of operation,” said Cook.

“We want all of our guests to feel safe and confident when they’re in our centers, and make sure they know we’re committed to providing the best service in the cleanest environment,” Cook said.

European Wax Center is located at 1121 Route 46, Parsippany, and 12 West Main Street, Denville.

