Sherrill Calls for the Removal of President Trump

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) released the following statement:

Yesterday, this country experienced an undemocratic insurrection, incited by the President of the United States and other Republican leaders. Citizens have a constitutional right to protest but what we saw yesterday at the Capitol was rioting, trespassing, and violence. Those who participated should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The massive security failure at the Capitol complex must be investigated.

I stood in the House Chamber as these extremists breached the building in an attempt to stop the election certification and undermine our constitutional duties because they believed the 2020 election was stolen: a belief directly encouraged by the president. It was not. Our intelligence agencies declared this election ‘the most secure in American history.’ Election officials, Republican and Democrat alike, have certified the election results in every state in the nation and courts have thrown out over 60 cases. We returned to the chamber last night, among bullet holes and broken windows, to stand up for our democracy, certify this election, and ensure Joe Biden will take office on January 20.

The president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. We cannot tolerate a president who fomented an armed insurrection and actively thwarts the peaceful transfer of power in the United States of America. Cabinet officials must take responsibility and invoke the 25th Amendment. And if they cannot fulfill their duty to this country, Congress will be forced to once again stand up for our values and use the whole host of our powers so this cannot happen again, up to and including impeachment.

Yesterday marked one of the darkest days in our history. But we will not back away in our defense of this country. I will fulfill my responsibilities as an American and as an elected representative to the United States Congress to protect our democracy.

Comments

Comments