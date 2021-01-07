Parsippany State Of The Township January 7, 2021

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills presents a Virtual State of the Township address. Due to ongoing restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the address was presented by viewing this video.

The address highlights the important subjects impacting the Township in 2021, including:

– Communication with residents during the health emergency.

– The Fiscal Health of the Township and restoring the utility fund balance.

– Challenges and triumphs of the Township’s first responders.

– New communication capabilities and the bodycam initiative for the Township’s Police Force.

– Open Space priorities, environmental protection, and neighborhood development.

– Planning priorities (like revitalizing North Beverwyck Road), immediate deliverables from the New Master Plan, and holding developers accountable to residents.

