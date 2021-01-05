Morristown ShopRite Joins Partnership to Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — ShopRite announced it has joined a partnership with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to ensure Americans have access to the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

ShopRite of Greater Morristown: 178 East Hanover Avenue, Cedar Knolls will be one of the few Morris County ShopRites participating.

The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care (LTC) Program for COVID-19 Vaccination will provide COVID-19 vaccine coverage to pharmacies across the United States, including select ShopRite pharmacies. Under the federal program, HHS and CDC will work with select ShopRite Pharmacy locations to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in the communities that ShopRite stores serve.

“We’re proud to take part in this groundbreaking public health campaign, which could significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Jeffrey Mondelli, RPh, Vice President of Pharmacy, Health & Beauty at Wakefern Food Corp., the logistics, distribution, and merchandising arm for ShopRite stores. “The federal program is aiming to mass immunize the population throughout the spring of 2021, and our pharmacists are up to the challenge and ready to help our communities.”

ShopRite said its pharmacies received an initial shipment of the Moderna vaccine, which requires two inoculations. Vaccinations are available by appointment only and there is no charge to receive the shots, the company said.

With supermarkets throughout the Northeast – many of which are in densely populated areas – ShopRite has been working through the pandemic to ensure that communities have access to fresh foods and necessities. ShopRite stores have adopted recommended safety precautions to keep their associates and shoppers safe, including mask mandates, plexiglass panels, temperature checks, and limitations on the number of customers in-store.

“We are proud to partner with the CDC and HHS to offer the vaccine to our shoppers at our participating ShopRite Pharmacy locations once it is available,” added Mondelli. “By working with these federal agencies and a network of pharmacy partners, we can help rapidly expand access to COVID-19 vaccines in the neighborhoods served by our ShopRite Pharmacy stores. This is the next step in helping to revitalize our communities.”

