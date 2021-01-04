Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Reorganization Meeting

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will be holding its Annual Reorganization Meeting on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. The Township Council Agenda Meeting will immediately follow the reorganization meeting at 7:00 p.m.

Click here to access the Reorganization Meeting.

Click here to download the Reorganization Meeting Agenda.

Click here to download the Agenda Meeting.

On the date and time of the meeting, please follow the below instructions to join a meeting:

Join WebEx meeting through the following link @ www.parsippany.net; Click on “Register for Meeting”; A pop-up window will prompt you to fill out your personal information;

Please note that anyone using false information will not be granted access or allowed to participate in the public portion of the meeting.

Once you have clicked the “Register” button, a pop-up window will appear allowing you to join immediately if the meeting has started. If the meeting has not yet begun, an email will be sent to the email provided instructing you of the meeting time and how to join.

