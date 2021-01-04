Rep. Sherrill Sworn in for Second Term

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) took the oath of office as the Representative of New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District. Sherrill joins the 117th Congress for her second term.

“It’s an incredible honor to once again be sworn in and to continue my service to the 11th District,” said Rep. Sherrill. “I have high hopes for 2021 as we see the light at the end of the tunnel for COVID and ensure that people have a secure future in the aftermath of this horrible pandemic. I stand ready to work with my colleagues and the new administration to serve North Jersey and get us to the other side of this crisis.”

