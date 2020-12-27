Morris County Young Republicans Install Officers

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Young Republicans held their first-ever Zoom Christmas Party. The event was very successful as over fifty young professionals and Elected officials attended the event and joined the organization for the year 2021.

The Morris County Republican Committee served as Event Sponsor. Donations were provided from several local businesses, including Xclusive Cuts, Art and Creations Pottery Studio, Depasquale Salon, Steph Strip Hair; and i2i Italian Indian Fusion Restaurant of Boonton.

Assemblyman Brian Bergen (R-25), served as the keynote speaker and provided a powerful message, reminding Young Republicans that it is their duty to do what they can to help serve their communities.

The 2021 Executive Board consists of:

Chairman – Justin Musella (Parsippany)

Treasurer – Michael Frequenza (Roxbury)

Vice-Chair – Julie Lapatka (Boonton Township)

Secretary – Joseph Bock (Boonton Town)

State Committeeman – Christopher Paz (Roxbury)

State Committeewoman – Ashley Felice (Chatham Township)

Vice-Chair – Julie Lapatka (Boonton Township) and Secretary – Joseph Bock (Boonton Town) were both sworn in during the meeting via Zoom.

Joseph Bock is Chairman of the Town of Boonton Republican Committee and began his first term on the Town of Boonton Board of Aldermen in 2019. This fall, Ashley Felice was elected to the Chatham Township Committee and will begin her first term in January 2021.

The Morris County Young Republicans, a branch of the New Jersey Young Republican Foundation, is a group of students and young professionals between the ages of 18 and 40 that are involved in supporting the Republican Party on a local, state, and national level and work to preserve the strength of the party in the future.

Past Presidents of the Morris County Young Republican include Freeholder Doug Cabana; Former Assemblyman Michael Patrick Carroll; Former Morris Township Mayor and Current Chief of Staff to Senator Tony M. Bucco, Bruce Sisler, and Legislative Aide to Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, Sydney Ugalde.

Over the past three years, the Morris County Young Republicans have helped several of its members win State and local races; including Assemblyman Brian Bergen; Boonton Aldermen Joseph Bock and Ed Robillard; Chester Borough Councilman Kyle Holman; Chester Township Councilmen Michael Inganamort and Tim Drag; Florham Park Councilwoman Kristen Santoro; Kinnelon Councilman James Lorkowski; and Mendham Township Mayor Sarah Neibart. Young Republican County Committee Municipal Chairs include Jade Kohut (Jefferson); Sydney Ugalde (Randolph) and Joseph Bock (Boonton Town).

For club voting rights, members must be registered Republicans between ages 18-40 and live in Morris County. However, any supporters outside of those requirements are welcome to join as Associate Members and participate in all events.

For more information or to join the club, please visit the Morris County Young Republicans website by clicking here.

