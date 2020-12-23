St. Andrew Lutheran Church 20th Anniversary Christmas Concert

PARSIPPANY — Saint Andrew Lutheran Church in Parsippany celebrates 20 years with our talented Minister of Music, Don Ehrmann, as he offers his annual Christmas Concert to you online this year, as we can not offer this wonderful holiday gift in person. Don has carefully selected 11 arrangements from contemporary musicians, and written one arrangement himself, utilizing at least 2 Christmas carols in each medley; never repeating a carol. We hope that you enjoy this Christmas concert, play it many times during the holiday season, and invite your friends to enjoy it too. We rejoice that we have been gifted with Don’s musical talents these past 20 years and look forward to enjoying many more years celebrating the love of God with Us, Emmanuel. You can learn more about at https://www.elcaAndy.org, or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/St.Andrew.Lu… .

We worship in person at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 335 Reynolds Avenue, Parsippany on Sundays at 8:30 and 10:30 am. We hope you enjoy this concert and find Hope in the love of Christ this Christmas. Copyrights: “Emmanuel Comes (“O come, O Come, Emmanuel” and “Emmanuel”) Music: French processional, 15th century. This arrangement by Mark Hayes. From: Emmanuel: Artful Piano Solos for Christmas © 2006 Lorenz Publishing Co., div. of The Lorenz Corp. “There’s A Song in the Air/Hosanna (Praise Is Rising)”; “There’s a Song in the Air” Words & Music: Josiah G. Holland and Karl P. Harrington © by Hal Leonard LLC; “Hosanna (Praise is Rising)” Words & Music by Paul Balche and Brenton Brown © 2006 and © 2017 Integrity’s Hosanna! Music (ASCAP) and Thankyou Music (PRS) admin. Admin. Worldwide: CapitalCMGPublishing.com and Integritymusic.com in Europe. Arrangement by Phillip Keveren. © 2019 From: The Phillip Keveren Series, Piano Solo: Christmas Praise Hymns: 2 Worshipful Medleys Published by Hal Leonard Corp. “Once in Royal David’s City” Tune: IRBY, Henry J. Gauntlett. WINCHESTER OLD from T. Este’s The Whole Book of Psalmes and REGENT SQUARE by Henry T Smart. © 2013 and This arrangement by Lloyd Larson © 2016 Lorenz Publishing Co., div. of The Lorenz Corp. “Still, Still, Still with Away in a Manger” Tune: Traditional Austrian Melody; This arrangement by Jay Rouse in A Still and Silent Night: Christmas Reflections for Solo Piano © 2017 Lorenz Publishing Co., div. of The Lorenz Corp. “English Carol Medley (Here We Come A-Wassailing, The Holly and the Ivy, I Saw Three Ships)” Tunes: Traditional English melodies; This Arrangement by Mark Hayes from Emmanuel: Artful Piano Solos for Christmas © 2006 Lorenz Publishing Co, Div. of The Lorenz Corp. “O Holy Night (with ‘Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee’)” This arrangement by Phillip Keveren From: The Phillip Keveren Series, Piano Solos – Christmas Medleys: Beloved Songs of the Season © 2007 by Hal Leonard Corp. “Manger Songs” Tunes: TEMPUS ADEST FLORIDUM from Piae Cantiones, 1582; CRADLE SONG by William J. Kirkpatrick; W ZLOBIE LEZY, Traditional Polish Carol; AWAY IN A MANGER attr. to James R Murray. This arrangement by Lloyd Larson from Christmas in Ivory: Colorful Piano Arrangements with Optional Orchestral Accompaniment © 2009, and this arrangement © 2016 Lorenz Publishing Co., a div. of the Lorenz Corp. “A Celtic Christmas Overture” Arranged by Larry Shackley, from Celtic Hymns for Christmas, Piano Settings ©2014 Hope Publishing Co., Carol Stream IL 60188 “A Rossetti Christmas (Two Christmas Songs by Christina Rossetti – In the Bleak Midwinter & Love Came Down at Christmas)” “In the Bleak Midwinter” – Music by Gustav Holst; This arrangement by Mark Hayes from Emmanuel: Artful Piano Solos for Christmas © 2006 Lorenz Publishing Co., div. of The Lorenz Corp. “Angels from the Realms of Glory/Majesty” Medley- “Angels from the Realms of Glory” –Music by Henry T. Smart; “Majesty” Music by Jack Hayford © 1981; This arrangement by Phillip Keveren from: The Phillip Keveren Series, Piano Solos; Christmas Worship Medleys; 2 Seasonal Solos © 2008 by Hal Leonard Corp. “Noel Festival” Tunes: NOEL NOUVEL ET, Traditional French Carol; AFRICAN NOEL, Traditional African Folksong; THE FIRST NOEL, Traditional English Carol; This arrangement by Lloyd Larson from Christmas in Ivory: Colorful Piano Arrangements with Optional Orchestral Accompaniment © 2011, and this arrangement © 2016 Lorenz Publishing Co., a div. of the Lorenz Corp. “Christmas Carol Medley” Tunes: Sussex Carol arr. Attr. to Ralph Vaughan Williams; “See Amid the Winter’s Snow” English Carol – Music by Sir John Goss; “As Lately, We Watched” Traditional Austrian Carol; “Angels We Have Heard on High” Traditional French Carol; This arrangement by Don Ehrmann © 2020 Don Ehrmann c/o St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 335 Reynolds Ave., Parsippany NJ 07054. “Permission to podcast/stream the music in this service obtained from ONE LICENSE with license A-700392. All rights reserved, and from CCLI with license 20642906. All rights reserved.”

