Ryan P. Conklin joined H2M Architects and Engineers

PARSIPPANY — Ryan P. Conklin, AICP, PP, GISP joined H2M architects + engineers as Staff Engineer at H2M. Beginning on November 23, he started working out of our Parsippany, office. Previously Conklin was Principal at Collaborative Concepts LLC. Long Valley. Conklin currently resides in Long Valley.

