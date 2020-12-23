Petition Started to Save Parsippany Foodtown

PARSIPPANY — Diana Palmieri Arvidson started a petition for the town to reject the sale of Foodtown to Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG, a German international discount supermarket chain that operates over 10,000 stores across Europe and the United States.

Sign the petition to let Lidl know some of the area residents don’t want them to replace Foodtown.

“Our community wants to keep Foodtown and the local store owner and pharmacy who know many of us by name. We want a store that has a deli, fresh fish, and meat; not one that sells packaged goods,” said Palmieri. It is not in the best interest of our community to lose their local grocery store for almost two years for a store with unknown brands and only packaged food.

It’s not what we want!

Sign the petition to Let Lidl know you won’t shop in their store.