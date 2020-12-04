Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Conducted a “Diaper Drive”

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce “Women In Business” committee recently conducted a diaper drive.

The diapers were donated to Jersey Cares.

Women in Business Chairperson Jennifer Peel said “The COVID-19 virus has created a huge deficit between the supply and demand of many critical products. Due to lack of essential resources, such as diapers, many families are left unable to provide for their children.”

Jersey Cares has established the Diaper Drive Program to provide diapers to families who do not have access to them.

Jersey Cares, a nonprofit organization, established in 1993, recruits and engages volunteers in rewarding, effective efforts that address community-identified needs. We partner with local nonprofits to identify needs and implement volunteer projects to meet these needs. For more information on Jersey Cares, click here.

Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce is a service organization for businesses, merchants, residents and volunteers that provides education, information and networking opportunities to the Parsippany area. For more information call (973) 402-6400 or click here.

