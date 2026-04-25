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Volunteers Contribute for Successful Earth Day

Members of the community come together to clean Parsippany
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Mayor Pulkit Desai thanked the many residents who came out on Saturday, April 18 to participate in the Township’s annual Earth Day cleanup, praising their efforts in helping keep Parsippany clean and green.

With perfect weather and a strong turnout of volunteers, crews made a noticeable impact in several areas, including the Knoll Complex, Troy Road, and Greenbank Road. Participants worked together to remove litter and improve the appearance of public spaces throughout the community.

With perfect weather and a strong turnout of volunteers, crews made a noticeable impact in several areas

Mayor Desai also extended his appreciation to the Township departments and organizations that helped make the event a success. A special thank you was given to the Recycling & Sanitation Department for providing supplies, along with the Parks & Forestry Department and the Parsippany Environmental Advisory Committee for organizing and coordinating the cleanup.

“It’s always great to see the community come together for a common cause,” said Mayor Desai. “The pride our residents show in maintaining our town is truly appreciated.”

This year’s event also marked the first official cleanup for the newly launched Mayor’s Clean Team, a volunteer initiative dedicated to keeping Parsippany clean throughout the year.

Residents interested in getting involved with the Mayor’s Clean Team can email [email protected] or call (973) 263-4262 for more information.

Parsippany Office of Emergency Management (OEM) preparing for a day of clean up for Earth Day
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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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