CCM Board of Trustees Elects Officers

MORRIS COUNTY — The County College of Morris Board of Trustees held its annual reorganization meeting on November 17 and elected its officers.

The board also recognized with appreciation Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan for her service as trustee and offered its congratulations on her appointment as the New Jersey Commissioner of Education. Reelected for a second term as chair was Thomas A. Pepe, of Morristown. Jeffrey M. Advokat, Esq., of Denville, was reelected for another term as vice chair; Paul R. Licitra, of Flanders, was reelected as treasurer; and George Milonas was elected as secretary.

Appointed to the CCM Board of Trustees was Roger A. Jinks, Morris County Executive Superintendent. Reappointed as trustees by the Morris County Board of Chosen Freeholders through 2024 were Licitra, Jack Frost and Dr. Barbara Hadzima. Also continuing their service on the board are Maria Aprile, George Dredden, Lauren Inganamort and Dr. Joseph Weisberg.

