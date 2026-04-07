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Thomas P. Consiglio to Discuss Market Trends at Economic Development Meeting

Thomas P. Consiglio, SIOR, Principal of Resource Realty of Northern NJ, will serve as the featured speaker at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee meeting on Thursday, April 16.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee will host a special presentation featuring Thomas P. Consiglio, SIOR, Principal of Resource Realty of Northern NJ, at its upcoming meeting on Thursday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m.The meeting will be held at 90 East Halsey Road, Suite 304, and is open to business leaders, property owners, and residents interested in the future of Parsippany’s commercial landscape.

Consiglio, a highly respected commercial real estate professional, brings extensive experience in office, industrial, and investment properties throughout Northern New Jersey. As a Principal at Resource Realty, he has been actively involved in numerous high-profile transactions and redevelopment opportunities across the region.

During the meeting, Consiglio is expected to share insights on current market trends, leasing activity, redevelopment opportunities, and the evolving demand for commercial space. His presentation will provide valuable perspective on how Parsippany can continue to attract and retain businesses in a competitive regional market.

The event is part of the Economic Development Committee’s ongoing efforts to connect business owners and residents with industry experts and foster informed discussion about the township’s economic growth and long-term planning.

For more information contact Frank Cahill at (973) 559-6000.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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