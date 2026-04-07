Thomas P. Consiglio to Discuss Market Trends at Economic Development Meeting

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee will host a special presentation featuring Thomas P. Consiglio, SIOR, Principal of Resource Realty of Northern NJ, at its upcoming meeting on Thursday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m.The meeting will be held at 90 East Halsey Road, Suite 304, and is open to business leaders, property owners, and residents interested in the future of Parsippany’s commercial landscape.

Consiglio, a highly respected commercial real estate professional, brings extensive experience in office, industrial, and investment properties throughout Northern New Jersey. As a Principal at Resource Realty, he has been actively involved in numerous high-profile transactions and redevelopment opportunities across the region.

During the meeting, Consiglio is expected to share insights on current market trends, leasing activity, redevelopment opportunities, and the evolving demand for commercial space. His presentation will provide valuable perspective on how Parsippany can continue to attract and retain businesses in a competitive regional market.

The event is part of the Economic Development Committee’s ongoing efforts to connect business owners and residents with industry experts and foster informed discussion about the township’s economic growth and long-term planning.

For more information contact Frank Cahill at (973) 559-6000.