David A. Lopez Charged With Murder in Troy Road Death

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Acting Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Acting Chief of Investigations Chris Kimker, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Andrew Miller charged David A. Lopez, 19, of Parsippany, with first-degree Murder, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, and fourth-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

It is alleged that at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 22, law enforcement received a 9-1-1 call regarding an injured male outside a home on Troy Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers located the injured male, later identified as David A. Lopez, outside the residence.

The injuries sustained by Lopez were determined to have been self-inflicted. Officers also located a deceased male, identified as Antonio DeJesus, 34, inside the residence.

The cause of death has been ruled homicide by the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The manner of death was determined to be sharp force injury to head, neck, torso, and arms.

As a result of the investigation, the Defendant has been charged with murder, a crime of the first degree, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, a crime of the third degree, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, a crime of the fourth degree.

The Defendant was charged on a warrant-complaint and remains in custody pending a court appearance.

Members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office – Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit all participated in the investigation.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200, or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at (973) 263-4300.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Antonio “Jose” DeJesus for click here. Jose was an employee at Parsippany Applebee’s for thirteen years, and prior to Applebee’s he worked at J.C.s Bakery.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

