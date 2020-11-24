Mountain Lakes Public Schools, a Public Alternative to a Private Education

MOUNTAIN LAKES — The Mountain Lakes Public Schools is now accepting applications for grades K – 12 for the 2021 – 2022 school year.

The tuition program has grown over the years and proudly provides its students with an exceptional education through small class sizes, high expectations, and personal attention to each student’s academic, social, and emotional needs. Our innovative educators are leaders in their respective subject areas. We are committed to providing each student with a challenging educational program and ample opportunities for involvement in a wide array of co-curricular activities.

Tuition students enjoy a public school opportunity with the finest private school education when they elect to join the Mountain Lakes School District. Our tuition rates are less than private schools and are anticipated as follows:

Anticipated Tuition Rates for 2021 – 2022 School Year

Kindergarten – 5th Grade $13,700

6th Grade – 8th Grade $13,900

9th Grade – 12th Grade $17,700

In order to be considered for possible enrollment, please visit our website by clicking here under the Tuition Student Information tab and complete the application.

In addition, prospective tuition students may contact the main office of each school to set up a tour of the school. Here is the contact information for each school:

Mountain Lakes High School – Terry Caprara at 973-334-8400 or tcaprara@mlschools.org

Briarcliff Middle School – Sharon Shortt at 973-334-0342 or sshortt@mlschools.org

Wildwood Elementary School – Jill Morris at 973-334-3609 or jmorris@mlschools.org

Michael J. Fetherman, Superintendent of Schools adds, “We look forward to welcoming you to a district rich in values, traditions and progressive ideals that defines Mountain Lakes as a premier learning community.”

For specific questions about the tuition program, please email Mr. Michael J. Fetherman,

Superintendent of Schools at mfetherman@mlschools.org.