PARSIPPANY — The Women and Business Committee of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a diaper drive from now until Friday, November 20.

They are requesting donations of new diapers from newborn to adult sizes, along with baby wipes to help those in need.

Interested donors can drop off the diapers and wipes at the M&T Bank at 240 Baldwin Road or the Valley Bank at 800 Route 46.

For more information call (973) 402-6400.



