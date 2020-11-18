Planning Board to hold Virtual Meeting

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board will conduct a virtual meeting on Monday, November 23 at 7:30 p.m.
This meeting can be accessed by using the following WebEx link or by clicking here.
https://pth.webex.com/pth/onstage/g.php?MTID=eadb9a934959d1ce2efca5f6f16151a52
Click here to download the agenda.
There is also a minor-subdivision committee meeting on Monday, November 23 at 7:00 p.m.
This meeting can be accessed by using the following WebEx link or by clicking here.
https://pth.webex.com/pth/onstage/g.php?MTID=eadb9a934959d1ce2efca5f6f16151a52
Click here to download the agenda.