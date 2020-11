PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Junior Squad held a food drive on November 15 at ShopRite of Parsippany which resulted in 136 pounds of food and a check for $250 delivered to the Interfaith Food Pantry.

We are so grateful to the Parsippany residents who were generous in their support of those in our community in need. Many thanks to the PVAS junior squad and to the senior squad members who helped them out. Neighbors helping Neighbors!

