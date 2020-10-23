Medical Emergency Causes Accident on Parsippany Road

PARSIPPANY — Mr. Anthony Scinto, 70, was traveling north on Parsippany Road on Thursday, October 15 at approximately 5:15 p.m. when his vehicle veered into the southbound lanes and crashed into a utility pole located on the north side corner of Parsippany Roa and Barnsboro Road.

According to police reports, Mr. Scinto did not remember any of the incidents leading up to crashing into the utility pole. A relative transported Mr. Scinto to a local hospital for treatment.

No summons was issued. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Powdermill Towing. Numerous streets in the area were closed for hours as utility companies worked on the affected poles.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Pasquale Parisi investigated the accident.

Comments

Comments